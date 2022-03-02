CHEYENNE – Several senators have voiced support for adding $50 million to an endowment fund to create a scholarship program for nontraditional students in Wyoming.
House Bill 31, “Wyoming's tomorrow scholarship program,” received a 4-1 favorable vote Wednesday morning in the Senate Education Committee. The legislation is designed to assist nontraditional students looking to go to college after age 24, with scholarship opportunities up to $7,200 throughout four full-time terms.
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, made a motion to amend HB 31 to include a $50 million appropriation from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account to create the endowment fund. The motion passed 4-1.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said he hoped the program would last for decades, becoming akin to the state's Hathaway Scholarship program. Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, said that while $50 million is a lot of money, he supported the amendment.
“In my community of Riverton, and at (Central Wyoming College), this is really important,” Salazar said.
Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, voted against the amendment.
“I like this idea,” Biteman said. “But I do think this is best suited for the private sector. If we could get a 501(c)3 charitable organizations put together with all … these industry partners, and put together matching donations from all our wonderful philanthropists around the state, we could get this thing going and running with private donations.”
Kim Dale, president of Western Wyoming Community College, told the committee that the scholarship should be renamed “Wyoming’s Today" because it is crucial to the state's workforce development right now.
“Wyoming is facing a workforce talent crisis,” Dale said. “We know folks are leaving our great state, so how can we keep them here, and keep them gainfully employed?”
Dale spoke to the committee as both an employer and as an educator. She said that four full-time employees have resigned from WWCC in the last two weeks alone.
“Three out of four of these folks are moving out of state, and they are moving to high-wage, high-skilled, high-demand positions,” Dale said. “We have a challenge as an employer in attracting and retaining this talent.”
As an educator, Dale said she wants WWCC to be able to train the workforce needed in southwestern Wyoming.
“In southwest Wyoming, we are poised to boom,” Dale said, citing growth in the trona industry, at an Exxon plant in LaBarge and unspecified industry development in Kemmerer.
“A manufacturer is coming to Wyoming in two weeks to consider moving their plant, and they are looking to do a site visit,” Dale said. “The number one question is, do you have a trained workforce?”
Robin Cooley, director of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, spoke in favor of the bill, and how it works with a post-secondary workforce that has chosen to make Wyoming its home.
“We have an incredible gap in this demographic in our workforce in this state, (of people who) have a little bit of post-secondary, a little bit of certification, but for whatever reason, weren’t able to continue or finish that education,” Cooley said. “That is an incredible workforce that we need right now.”
Cooley said it is today that the state needs this workforce.
“This is a workforce that is going to stay in Wyoming,” Cooley said. “This is a group of people, this demographic, they have decided to make Wyoming their home. They are going to stay here, they are going to work here. We need to give them the opportunity to get the jobs we know are here, and are coming into the state of Wyoming.”
When asked by Sen. Scott how to respond to potential questions about why the program would be necessary considering the fact that Wyoming Works already provides educational opportunities in career and technical education, Sandra Caldwell, executive director of the Wyoming Community College Commission, said that Wyoming Works does not reach many of the students Tomorrow’s Promise would.
“What (Wyoming Works) misses, for example … if you are going into engineering, there is not funding for you,” Caldwell said, adding that that program also misses several other applied sciences fields.
“It really misses that vital component of adults," Caldwell said.