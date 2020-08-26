CHEYENNE – There now are two items on the agenda for tonight’s special meeting of the Cheyenne City Council.
The virtual meeting begins at 6 p.m. Information and links for public access can be found on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Video of the meeting will also be available on the city’s Facebook page.
The first purpose of the meeting is to consider adopting a resolution supporting Gov. Mark Gordon’s proposal to have the State Loan and Investment Board consider modifying its rules to adopt an allocation model for distribution of CARES Act funding to local governments. The council also will consider a resolution supporting the hiring of additional park maintenance full-time staff and seasonal workers by reappropriating $224,000 in funding.
To provide a public comment, log on using the Zoom link from a computer, tablet or smartphone. If you are unable to attend or log in, you may still submit public comment(s) to jmcclelland@cheyennecity.org or by calling 307-638-4349. All questions must be submitted by noon the day of meeting. Individuals will need to provide their first and last name, along with their comments.