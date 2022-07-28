CHEYENNE – With toots of its horn here on Thursday morning, and smoke billowing above the locomotive, what is perhaps the world's largest steam engine began a closely watched trip.

As previously reported, Union Pacific Railroad's Big Boy No. 4014 is taking a trip to Denver's Union Station, by way of Greeley, Colorado. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle wasn't able to catch up with the train upon its departure from Cheyenne, although it could observe its sights and sounds.

