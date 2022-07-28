CHEYENNE – With toots of its horn here on Thursday morning, and smoke billowing above the locomotive, what is perhaps the world's largest steam engine began a closely watched trip.
As previously reported, Union Pacific Railroad's Big Boy No. 4014 is taking a trip to Denver's Union Station, by way of Greeley, Colorado. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle wasn't able to catch up with the train upon its departure from Cheyenne, although it could observe its sights and sounds.
From what was a visible trail of its smoke, based on the railroad company's online records, and from a phone conversation with a UP representative, the WTE was able to determine the train was safely on its way. The train left the UP rail yard in Cheyenne on time at 10 a.m., according to online records and to a railroad spokesperson, Mike Jaixen, who was speaking from Omaha, where the company is headquartered.
For those wanting to get a close-up look at the big locomotive at its stop in Greeley, Big Boy looks poised to arrive on time there, according to Jaixen. Per the trip's schedule, arrival was set for 11:30 a.m in Greeley at the 10th Street crossing, with departure at 12:15 p.m.
At about 10:30 a.m. local time, the Twitter account of Union Pacific's steam program posted that "Big Boy #UP4014 is off to Greeley and then Denver!" At just 11:22 a.m., the online tracking showed the train to be headed southbound near Ault, Colorado.
This story will be updated later online today with additional information on the train's trip.
Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3129. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.