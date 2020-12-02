CHEYENNE – Following Mayor-elect Patrick Collins' decision to replace the city's police and fire chiefs, Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak has penned a letter to members of the City Council that asks them to intervene in the decision, citing the department's concerns about the selection process.
The letter, sent to the council on Tuesday, was driven by the fast pace of the transition to a new chief. Kozak said the officers were caught off guard when they saw the job posting online and that it caused great worry for the future of the department. Subsequently, he said morale fell dramatically for officers and that some began looking for new jobs, given the uncertainty.
"Someone needs to intervene to slow things down a little bit and get people to relax. That was why I asked the council to get involved," Kozak told the Tribune Eagle Wednesday.
In the letter, Kozak offered to stay on for 16 months in order to work with Collins and the council to ensure the transition of leadership is successful, noting his desire to run for Laramie County sheriff at that time.
However, during a Wednesday interview with the Tribune Eagle, Collins cleared up a few issues Kozak cited in his letter. One point of concern was that the job posting disqualified any CPD officers from applying, since it required training from the FBI National Academy or Northwestern. But Collins said the posting accepts equivalent police training, and that he’s already suggested that his chosen interim chief – CPD Capt. Nathan Buseck – should apply.
As originally promised, Collins said he still plans on forming committees with stakeholders to go over the applications “so that the recommendation that is made will be a good one.”
However, he declined to elaborate on further details regarding his decision to replace Kozak.
That lack of detail has been a point of concern for both Kozak and CPD officers since the announcement came out last week.
To gauge the department’s perspective on the situation, CPD Lt. Rob Dafoe sent out a survey to all CPD officers, including civilian officers. So far, 77 officers have responded, with an overwhelming majority voicing their support for Kozak: 97.04% of responding officers want to keep Kozak as chief, and 100% of respondents said the department doesn't need to go in a "different direction," which was Collins' original explanation for his decision.
"Everybody is kind of shell-shocked and just completely taken aback. Nobody was expecting this," Dafoe said. "I've been here 20 years; I've been under his administration for the whole time he's been here; I've been in the military; I've been in law enforcement for 20 years, and I have never seen a more efficient and respected leader in all my time."
Dafoe added that Collins hasn’t yet met with CPD officers who are concerned about the decision. He said officers have great concerns for the future of the department, especially since Collins "did not do his due diligence," in visiting with the officers to hear about their programs or perspectives before deciding to replace Kozak.
"We would like for him to come in and tell our 120-some employees what exactly he sees for our future that requires change and a different direction," Dafoe said.
Collins said he will be meeting with a variety of CPD leaders Thursday morning, and Kozak said he'll be meeting with concerned community groups Thursday night.
As for the Cheyenne City Council, Council President Mark Rinne said he understands both perspectives, adding that the council will likely have additional discussions on the letter behind the scenes.
"Chief Kozak's been with the department for 10 years, and he's made a lot of changes, so I understand how he feels about the department and how he wants the best for it. Ultimately, it comes down to each mayor has the ability to pick who they want to work with, who they want to serve under them," Rinne said.