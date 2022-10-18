Romero Park sign

The Romero Park sign and parking lot is seen Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in south Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – Racist covenants that still remain on the books in some neighborhoods in this city will be the topic of a town hall event here Thursday evening.

"Covenants in Cheyenne: Racism Past and Present" will begin at 6:30 p.m., at the David R. Romero Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus