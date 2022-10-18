The Romero Park sign and parking lot is seen Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in south Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
CHEYENNE – Racist covenants that still remain on the books in some neighborhoods in this city will be the topic of a town hall event here Thursday evening.
"Covenants in Cheyenne: Racism Past and Present" will begin at 6:30 p.m., at the David R. Romero Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Participants will learn about the history of racist covenants, their lasting effects and how they can create real change.
This event is free and open to all.
