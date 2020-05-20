CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services is hosting a series of virtual town halls to provide additional information about department programs and unemployment insurance benefits, as well as answer questions from job seekers and employers.
This week’s town hall will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 21, and is free and open to the public.
Employers with questions about Unemployment Insurance, especially the CARES Act programs, can tune in for a question-and-answer session with Unemployment Insurance representatives. This will be a 45-minute session devoted entirely to answering questions from employers.
To register for the webinar, visit https://tinyurl.com/dws5-21-20. Participants are encouraged to register in advance. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.