CHEYENNE – Registration for Cheyenne Toys for Tots will be held every Wednesday in October starting Oct. 7 at VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. (off Nationway, by Kia) from noon to 6 p.m.
Families must register children (ages 16 and under) during the month of October to participate in the program. Parent(s)/guardian(s) must bring DFS printout from past 30 days, proof of income, proof of residency, state-issued ID, child’s Social Security card or birth certificate, proof of legal guardianship.
The Marine Corps Reserves and the many Toys For Tots volunteers believe that every child deserves a little Christmas!
For additional information, contact Wendi Henderson, Toys For Tots Coordinator, at 678-215-7584 or https://cheyenne-wy.toysfortots.org.