CHEYENNE – The last chance for Toys for Tots registration for this year will be Saturday, Nov. 7, at VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. (off Nationway by Kia), from noon to 6 p.m.
Parent(s)/guardian(s) can register children 16 and younger, and must bring a DFS printout from the past 30 days, proof of income, proof of residency, state-issued ID, child’s Social Security card or birth certificate and proof of legal guardianship. Phone registrations will not be accepted.
For more information, contact Wendi Henderson, local Toys for Tots coordinator, at 678-215-7584 or https://cheyenne-wy.toysfortots.org.