CHEYENNE — Buckskin and beads of vibrant colors decorate the dancers of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Native American Indian Village.
Crowds gather around the small, circular gazebo where drummers pound their instruments and chant from the shade, laying a musical foundation for the regular performances throughout the day. With them is Sarah Iron Cloud, longtime participant of the event and organizer of the Little Sun Drum and Dance Group that has performed there for years.
It’s a family affair, with all of the performers being either directly or distantly related. It’s a cultural tradition, and it is passed down as such — some traditional dances being more rare than others.
This year, one of the rarest forms of Native American dance is carried on by Iron Cloud’s granddaughter, 19-year-old hoop dancer Zariah June Whiteplume.
“It’s a rare dance,” Whiteplume said after her performance on Friday. “That’s my main thing. I feel like it’s my speciality, and it’s something that you don’t really see. It’s something that’s uncommon, so I think that’s what makes it even more special to me.”
In her first year with the group, Whiteplume performs near the close of their daily CFD shows. Her movements as she handles the many rings on her body and the ground around her draw the crowd into a trance, one that is only broken for soft applause as she stops to complete intricate hoop displays throughout the dance.
Hoop dancing began for her at the age of 9, where she was taught by the group’s original hoop dancer, Jasmine Bell. Out of everyone involved in the small class, Whiteplume was the only person that stuck with the art form. Despite her talents, it might be hard for those who have seen her dance to believe that she still has a long way to go before she’s considered an expert.
That being said, a traditional hoop dance allows the performer to put their own touch on the art. Whiteplume has done that while acknowledging the influence of the teachers who taught her the craft.
“It’s a healing dance, one I would always go off of from grandma,” Whiteplume said. “It’s our way of acknowledging life itself within making the different formations of nature and animals. For example, a flower, that’s acknowledging nature and then looking at the different formations I make of animals like dogs and cats.”
The hoops themselves represent the “meaning of life, with no beginning and no end.”
With these hoops, Whiteplume can tell her own story, weaving through different experiences and influences, but ultimately ending on one small, spherical structure — a larger hoop ball with a smaller ball on top. This is “her heaven and her earth.”
Her dance might have drawn significant attention from the audience, but what keeps her involved with this group is maintaining the tradition of her Northern Arapaho ancestry. She’ll one day pass it along to a younger generation, but for now, she’ll carry on the tradition with her dance.
“I’m doing my part and keeping our traditions alive,” Whiteplume said. “Same way with how we still speak our language. We still practice our traditional values, keeping our culture alive. So me doing this dance, I told numerous people, I do want to teach somebody, but I want to wait till I get older. Because right now, I’m at an age where I’m still learning, and I feel like I don’t have that right yet.”
But there’s more tradition at the Native American Indian Village than dancing. The grounds also hold flute performances and drum demonstrations, as well as presentations that range from educational storytelling to traditional Native American tales.
During performances, Sandra Iron Cloud will give background and history of the traditions on display. She did so on Friday, speaking into a microphone between dances, introducing dancers and their brief personal background, as well as informing the crowd of what they’re about to see.
“What we’re doing is giving an insight, an insight to our rich, unique culture, to song and dance because we come from all walks of life,” Iron Cloud said. “My granddaughter (Whiteplume) here was a college student. My sister and I are teachers. We have well over 60 years of teaching experience between the both of us. We share a window of what we do as pow wow people, because we’re happy people and not performance dancers.
“This is what we do. We do it as much as we can throughout summer, throughout part of the winter. It’s something that defines us as well-rounded humans in the sense of who we are.”
