CASPER – House Republicans chose Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, to be the next speaker of the House on Saturday, passing over his far-right colleague Sheridan Rep. Mark Jennings for the post, a lawmaker who attended the GOP caucus in Casper told the Star-Tribune.

In the Senate, the Legislature’s current majority floor leader, Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, was voted president, a legislative source said.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus