CHEYENNE – Traffic on Interstate 80 west of Cheyenne will experience a brief delay at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, as contractors with Black Hills Energy and the Wyoming Department of Transportation work to remove overhead power transmission lines that are no longer in use.
The removal will require temporarily stopping both eastbound and westbound interstate traffic for at least 10 minutes.
Motorists expecting to pass through the work zone, which is about a mile west of the Roundtop Road interchange at mile marker 357, should be prepared to stop or consider alternate routes to their destinations.
“The electrical line work will not result in any outages for customers,” said Dustin McKen, director of operations for Black Hills Energy in Wyoming, in a news release. “The overarching project that this work is a part of will provide more reliable service, as well as help to provide safe, clean energy for customers.”
The traffic congestion caused by removing the lines may cause some delays to linger once the closure is lifted.