CHEYENNE – Motorists traveling east of the U.S. Highway 30 and Reese Road intersection will experience traffic delays beginning at 7 a.m. Monday and lasting through 5 p.m., for at least two days.
During this time, contractors working for Black Hills Energy will be pulling overhead electrical transmission lines across the road.
Travelers will experience speed limit reductions and a possible lane closure while this work is being completed. Motorists are reminded to obey all flaggers, look for posted signs and avoid distractions like cellphones through the work zone.
The slowing of traffic is necessary in order to ensure the safety of motorists and workers performing tasks in the road and in the right of way.
For the latest road conditions, visit www.wyoroad.info, call 5-1-1 or download the Wyoming 511 app.
Follow District 1 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wydot1 and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/wydot1.