CHEYENNE – Motorists traveling in the area of East Four Mile Road where it transitions to North College Drive will experience delays again today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
During this time, contractors working for Black Hills Energy will be pulling overhead electrical transmission lines across the road.
Traffic along WYO 212/Four Mile Road should expect speed limit reductions and other potential delays through the area while this work is being completed. Obey all flaggers and posted signs and avoid distractions like cell phones through the work zone.
The slowing of traffic is necessary in order to ensure safety of motorists and workers.
For the latest road conditions, visit www.wyoroad.info, call 5-1-1 or download the Wyoming 511 app.