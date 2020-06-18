CHEYENNE – Due to safety concerns, all traffic lanes on West 20th Street will be closed through Friday, June 19, from Carey to Pioneer avenues as part of a previously announced mill and overlay project, according to a news release.
The full-street closure is due to a high volume of pedestrian traffic in the area, and is expected to last through Friday, June 19. Due to this closure, public access to the Laramie County Governmental Complex at 309 W. 20th St. will now be accessible at the Carey Avenue entrance.
Additionally, Thomes Avenue at 20th Street and O’Neil Avenue at 20th Street will be closed through Friday, June 19, for street repairs. Signs and detours will be posted.