A view from Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park. (Jacob W. Frank/NPS)

 Jacob W. Frank/NPS

ESTES PARK, Colo. – On Monday, Oct. 24, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park officially closed for the season to through travel.

Many popular driving destinations for this time of year, including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley, are all open, according to park officials.

