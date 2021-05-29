ESTES PARK, Colo. – Friday afternoon, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park opened for the season.
Due to melting snow on the road and the potential for freezing temperatures, visitors should be prepared for icy conditions. Winter weather is forecast for higher elevations later this holiday weekend. Park visitors should be prepared to adjust travel plans accordingly and are encouraged to call the park’s Trail Ridge Road recorded phone line at 970-586-1222. Park staff will update the recorded line if the road status changes.
Alpine Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Store were scheduled to open Saturday, May 29.
Rocky Mountain National Park has implemented a temporary timed entry permit reservation system which began Friday. Park staff are managing for significant increases in visitation to public lands in Colorado, along with continued COVID-19 concerns, ongoing park seasonal staff shared housing challenges, and residual fire impacts in some areas of the park from historic fires in 2020.
There are two types of reservations available. One permit is for the Bear Lake Road Corridor, which includes the entire corridor and access to the rest of the park. This reservation period is from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. The second permit is for the rest of Rocky Mountain National Park, excluding the Bear Lake Road corridor, and includes Trail Ridge Road. This reservation period is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Permits issued using the reservation system will allow park visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability.
The reservation system applies to all areas of the park. To learn more, visit https://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/timed-entry-permit-system.htm.