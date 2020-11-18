DENVER – On Tuesday, the Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service released a trails stewardship strategy to guide how the agency will work with partners to support recreation, sustain wildlife and natural resources, foster economic prosperity and inspire public health.
Sustainable trails are vital for improving responsible access to the outdoors, accommodating numerous visitors, minimizing impacts to wildlife and natural resources and reducing user conflicts through more active management methods, according to a news release. These factors support the need for a shared trails stewardship strategy that embraces the Forest Service values of service, interdependence, conservation and diversity, as well as safety, sustainability, commitment, access, inclusion, communication and relationships.
“Through the hard work of staff and dedicated partners around the Rocky Mountain Region, we have developed a guiding strategy for trails that represents the inclusive and diverse range of users and activities that we will continue to manage and plan for in the future. The trails stewardship strategy is a starting point that will inform how we work together collaboratively to share, steward, and enjoy a sustainable system of trails across the region,” said Jason Robertson, Acting Director of Recreation, Lands, Minerals and Volunteers for the Forest Service Rocky Mountain Region.
The next steps will include the development of an implementation plan, which will involve a series of workshops and meetings to gather input from partners and other members of the public who are interested in supporting and helping to implement the trails strategy. The workshop and meeting schedule will be announced at a later time.
For more information, go online to https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r2/recreation/?cid=fseprd851161 or contact Chad Schneckenburger at Chad.Schneckenburger@USDA.gov.