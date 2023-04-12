CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne’s Sanitation Division will undergo Fleetmind Software training this week and next week, which will affect its hours of operation.
The Transfer Station Office at 220 North College Drive will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and April 17, 19 and 21.
For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 307-637-6440.
