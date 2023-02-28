CHEYENNE – Senate File 133 continues to advance through the legislative process, dividing stakeholders who argue that girl athletes need to be protected from those who say that it would place LGBTQ+ youth in harm’s way.

Advocates spent Monday afternoon publicly pushing against the bill sponsored by Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, which would "prohibit students of the male sex from competing on a team designed for the female sex." The legislation also prepares for a stay due to litigation by creating a fallback commission under the Wyoming High School Activities Association that would review a student’s eligibility individually in cases that are reported. 

