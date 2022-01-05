CHEYENNE – The City’s Solid Waste Transfer Station Office will be closing due to severe weather at 2:00 p.m. today. The Transfer Station office will reopen Thursday, January 6th at 8:00 a.m.

For more information about the City’s Transfer Station call 637-6440 or visit www.cheyennecity.org/sanitation. Download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.

