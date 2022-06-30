CHEYENNE – Due to staffing shortages, the Sanitation Transfer Station’s dumping hours and household hazardous waste disposal hours will change on Saturdays to 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., effective July 9.

Hours of operation for these services on all other days will remain the same. The Transfer Station is located at 220 N. College Drive in east Cheyenne.

Hours of operation for dumping and HHW are: Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (HHW closed on Monday); Saturday, 7-10:30 a.m. (effective July 9).

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 307-637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the city’s collection schedule.

