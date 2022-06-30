...A few strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central
Box Butte, Scotts Bluff, western Kimball, western Banner, southern
Sioux, southeastern Albany, Goshen, Laramie and southeastern Platte
Counties through 730 PM MDT...
At 626 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms, some
strong, along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Fort
Laramie to 10 miles northeast of Whitaker to near Virginia Dale.
Movement was southeast at 50 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Lingle around 635 PM MDT.
Torrington around 645 PM MDT.
Hillsdale around 655 PM MDT.
Morrill, Lyman and Burns around 705 PM MDT.
Mitchell and Stegall around 710 PM MDT.
Hubbard Hill around 720 PM MDT.
Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown, Scotts Bluff National Monument and
Scottsbluff Airport around 725 PM MDT.
Panorama Point, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area and Wildcat
Hills Campground around 730 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by these storms include Hwy 85 At Dry
Rawhide Creek, Fox Farm-College, South Greeley High, Henry and
Bushnell.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 53, and between
mile markers 56 and 59.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 332 and 402.
Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 7.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Transfer Station provides updated hours of operation for dumping, HHW
CHEYENNE – Due to staffing shortages, the Sanitation Transfer Station’s dumping hours and household hazardous waste disposal hours will change on Saturdays to 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., effective July 9.
Hours of operation for these services on all other days will remain the same. The Transfer Station is located at 220 N. College Drive in east Cheyenne.
Hours of operation for dumping and HHW are: Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (HHW closed on Monday); Saturday, 7-10:30 a.m. (effective July 9).
For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 307-637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the city’s collection schedule.