Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston

CHEYENNE — Wyoming could soon see restrictions on transgender girls and women in school sports after the Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would ban their participation school sports.

The Senate cleared Senate File 133, which is sponsored by Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, with little fanfare, but broad support.

