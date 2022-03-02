CHEYENNE – Without discussion, Senate File 51, “Fairness in women’s sports,” passed on third reading Wednesday in a 24-5 vote.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, was introduced in hopes of “prohibiting biological males from athletic teams and sports designated for females in public schools.” In committee and on the floor, the bill has been debated by legislators and members of the public. Early in the legislative session, newly appointed State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder said he considers transgender identities a symptom of societal issues, and he spoke this week in support of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.
But opponents have said it could have negative affects on an already marginalized population. Lifelong Wyoming resident and University of Wyoming student Hannah Crockett told legislators in committee that a close friend who came out as transgender during their first year of college in 2020 and died by suicide last September.
“My friend is no longer here,” Crockett said. “They cannot be the one to tell you about their struggle with being transgender at UW and in Wyoming. So, I’m here to do it.”
She shared an article with the Senate Education Committee that her peer wrote before their death, citing 30% of transgender women, 42% of nonbinary people and 50% of transgender men attempting death by suicide in their lifetime. Kramer encouraged legislators to provide opportunities and spaces for transgender individuals to participate in a supportive, loving and growing community.