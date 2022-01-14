Wind gusts 45 to 55 MPH likely with a fast moving cold front
Friday between 5 AM and 9 PM MST. The cold front will drop through
north to south, so the wind gusts will begin across Converse,
Niobrara, Sioux, and Dawes counties near 5 AM, spreading south to
include all areas east of the Laramie Range and Interstate 25 by
9 AM, and continuing until around 9 PM.
Temperatures will be steadily dropping throughout the day as well,
so very cold wind chills in the teens to single digits will be a
concern for anybody outdoors. Anybody outside should make sure to wear
the appropriate winter clothing for these very cold and windy
conditions.
Transit Program Open House set for Jan. 19, survey available
CHEYENNE – Community input is requested to improve the Cheyenne Transit Program.
The 2022 Transit Development Plan, led by the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization and the city of Cheyenne’s Transit Program, is focused on how to improve transit services within Cheyenne, including fixed route, micro transit and ADA paratransit services.
This analysis will lead to recommendations for program and service design improvements for overall system efficiency and operational effectiveness. The final plan will reflect community needs and priorities, recognize funding limitations and identify potential new funding sources, emphasize efficient use of available resources and incorporate new concepts for transit service delivery.
An open house for the 2022 Transit Development Plan will take place Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., Willow Room. The open house will serve as an opportunity to discuss current community transportation needs and existing CTP transit services as it reshapes the vision for future transit service in Cheyenne.
An online bilingual community transportation survey is currently available until Feb. 3. The survey asks about your public transportation needs, and your answers will help identify the transportation needs of Cheyenne residents.