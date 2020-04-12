CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Transit Program fixed-route bus service has been suspended until further notice due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. ADA paratransit services have continued to operate as normal.
Beginning Monday, April 13, CTP will make single-passenger paratransit service available to all Cheyenne residents for essential trips only at no cost to the rider.
Essential trips are:
• Medically necessary trips (non-urgent) – CTP will NOT provide transportation if you are exhibiting signs of COVID-19 – sore throat, cough or fever.
• Essential workforce trips
• Grocery and pharmacy trips
You will be asked by the scheduler to verify that your trip fits in one of the above essential categories. Trips will be provided between the following hours: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, for medical appointments and work trips only.
If you have not used CTP’s paratransit service before, you can register with the scheduling office by calling 307-637-6253. You will need to provide your name, address, telephone number and date of birth.