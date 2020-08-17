CHEYENNE – Motorists traveling on Interstate 80 west of Cheyenne will experience delays Tuesday and Wednesday, beginning at 6 a.m., as contractors with Black Hills Energy and the Wyoming Department of Transportation work to install overhead power transmission lines across the interstate.
The installation will require temporarily stopping both eastbound and westbound interstate traffic for at least 15 minutes.
Motorists expecting to pass through the work zone, located just west of the Roundtop Road interchange at mile marker 354, around that time are encouraged to consider alternative routes to their destinations.
“The electrical line work being done is important in order to continue to reliably serve our existing customers and to allow for the growing energy needs of the Cheyenne community,” Dustin McKen, director of operations for Black Hills Energy in Wyoming, said in a news release.
Black Hills Energy does not expect any customer power outages to result from the work being completed.
The traffic congestion caused by installing the lines may cause some delays to linger once the closure is lifted, according to the release.