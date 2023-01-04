CHEYENNE – A local tree service hired by the city will be removing 24 large trees at Holliday Park over the next couple of weeks. Residents are being asked to stay clear of tree removal operations and abide by any closures. 

City officials said in a statement that the trees being removed consist primarily of cottonwood, which were planted in the early 1900s when the park was first established. Because of old age and damage from the squirrels, these trees have died considerably and are becoming hazardous.

