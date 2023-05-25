CHEYENNE — As a commemorative slideshow of this year’s Triumph High School graduates played at Storey Gym on Thursday, proud family, faculty, friends and the graduates themselves were left to reflect on their experience during the past four years.

The Triumph High Class of 2023 has a lot to be proud of. Collectively earning $33,000 in scholarships and obtaining their diplomas is no small feat for the graduates of Cheyenne’s alternative high school.

