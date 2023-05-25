A chair adorned with a cap and gown for Triumph High School student Angelina Harrison is seen during the school’s graduation ceremony Thursday in Storey Gymnasium. Harrison was killed in January and would have graduated Thursday.
Triumph High School graduate Cynthia Munoz smiles while entering her graduation ceremony Thursday at Storey Gymnasium. Triumph graduated 34 students.
Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Triumph High School graduate Allie Harrison smiles while leaving her graduation ceremony Thursday in Storey Gymnasium. Triumph graduated 34 students.
Triumph High School graduate Gerald Hughes waits to enter Storey Gymnasium Thursday for the school’s graduation ceremony. Triumph graduated 34 students.
Triumph High School graduate Bryson Bird, center, laughs during his graduation ceremony Thursday in Storey Gymnasium. Triumph graduated 34 students.
CHEYENNE — As a commemorative slideshow of this year’s Triumph High School graduates played at Storey Gym on Thursday, proud family, faculty, friends and the graduates themselves were left to reflect on their experience during the past four years.
The Triumph High Class of 2023 has a lot to be proud of. Collectively earning $33,000 in scholarships and obtaining their diplomas is no small feat for the graduates of Cheyenne’s alternative high school.