CHEYENNE – Spring is in the air, and that means it is time to hop aboard the Cheyenne Street Railway for its 33rd season of Wild West History Tours. Saturday, May 1, is the official start of the season and marks the kickoff of the traditional tourism season in Cheyenne.
During May, tours will begin and end at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza along Capitol Avenue between 15th Street and Lincolnway. Tours will leave on weekdays at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Starting May 28, a 3:30 p.m. departure will be added to the schedule.
On Saturdays for the entire season, tours leave at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sundays offer two tours leaving from the Depot at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
New this year, beginning May 28, there will be two daily departures from the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens Tuesday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m.
The Cheyenne Street Railway is required to abide by the Biden administration’s rules for public transportation, so all passengers and drivers will be required to wear masks. Trolleys are sanitized after each tour, providing an extra level of protection against COVID-19 and other diseases.
Trolley tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12, and can be purchased at the Visit Cheyenne Visitor Center inside the Depot, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, by calling 307-778-3133 during business hours, and, new this year, in advance online at www.cheyennetrolley.com.