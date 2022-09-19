Gabriel Testerman jail photo

Gabriel Lee Testerman is seen in a picture provided by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. Testerman is a sergeant with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, but has been on administrative leave since May 2 pending a Laramie County criminal investigation, according to WHP. He was arrested Aug. 30.

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper accused of sexual assault pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

