CHEYENNE – A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper accused of sexual assault pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
Sgt. Gabriel Lee Testerman has been charged with three felony counts of first-degree sexual assault with physical force. District Judge Thomas Campbell set a trial for Jan. 10.
Campbell also ordered Monday that access to the case’s probable cause affidavit remain off-limits to the public. The judge said he did so “reluctantly,” but in an effort to protect the alleged victims in the case.
“The identity of the victims cannot be adequately and appropriately protected in this case, by any simple or even complex redaction. The story is the story,” Campbell said during Monday’s hearing, describing the probable cause affidavit as “very lengthy.”
Devon Petersen, an attorney for Testerman, filed a motion Sept. 7 to limit public access to the probable cause affidavit, saying there was information in it “that would do substantial injury to the public interest of holding a fair jury trial, as well as to the privacy interest of the defendant and the alleged victims, and the interest in nondisclosure resulting from such substantial injury outweighs the public right of access.”
The attorney cited in his motion news releases issued by the Highway Patrol and Cheyenne Police Department following Testerman’s arrest, as well as “substantial” statewide news coverage from multiple news outlets over the preceding week, including the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Campbell on Monday also gestured at the fact that a probable cause affidavit only contains allegations at this point. He added that Testerman “needs further protection based on the conduct of law enforcement as described in this affidavit.”
The judge said he gave less weight to Petersen’s argument that releasing details about the specific allegations – along with subsequent statewide news coverage – in Testerman’s case would taint the jury pool and compel a change of venue for a trial.
Campbell said Petersen was “guessing” about “what that will bring in terms of 80 people in a room and whether or not it would be prejudiced, and I don’t like to guess about ‘People won’t put this aside.’”
Both redacted and unredacted affidavits of probable cause have been in a confidential court file since their filing with the district court. Campbell said this was at his direction until a hearing could be held on the motion.
Sweetwater County and Prosecuting Attorney Daniel E. Erramouspe, who is prosecuting the case, did not object to Petersen’s motion.
Erramouspe was appointed in lieu of the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office after DA Leigh Anne Manlove determined there could be “multiple conflicts of interest” should her office prosecute the case.
Testerman had been stationed in Cheyenne.
Also on Monday, Campbell granted a request by Petersen that Testerman be allowed to travel within the state of Wyoming, modifying a bond condition set in Laramie County Circuit Court that he be limited to traveling within the county. The judge also said Testerman must comply with a recent protection order filed against him, as well as previously existing protection orders.
Testerman was arrested Aug. 30 by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Highway Patrol news release sent out that day. The WHP apparently learned about a pending CPD investigation involving Testerman on May 2, and he has been on administrative leave since then, WHP said.
One of Testerman’s bond conditions was a requirement to “turn over firearms and weapons” to CPD, court documents say.
Testerman bonded out of jail following an Aug. 31 initial appearance. His bond had been set at $100,000 cash or surety.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.