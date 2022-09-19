Gabriel Testerman jail photo

Gabriel Lee Testerman is seen in a picture provided by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. Testerman is a sergeant with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, but has been on administrative leave since May 2 pending a Laramie County criminal investigation, according to WHP. He was arrested Aug. 30.

CHEYENNE – A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper accused of sexual assault pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.

Sgt. Gabriel Lee Testerman has been charged with three felony counts of first-degree sexual assault with physical force. District Judge Thomas Campbell set a trial for Jan. 10.

