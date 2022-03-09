...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM
MST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Periods of snow continuing through tonight. Additional
accumulations less than one inch. Dangerous wind chills as low
as 25 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming into the northern Nebraska
Panhandle.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may remain hazardous due to to icy roadways and
reduced visibilities in snow showers. Dangerously low wind
chills can lead to frostbite in 15 minutes or less if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing,
knit hat, and mittens.
&&
Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, takes notes during a session on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Capitol. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Both chambers of the Legislature have passed a bill that will affect how absenteeism and truancy is defined in schools.
Senate File 31 was one of 19 bills as of Friday that have been signed by the House speaker and Senate president.
During the committee’s first meeting of the budget session, Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, said the law was lacking, since the statute does not delineate who is at fault for the truancy. The law previously put all the blame on the parents, regardless of the type of absenteeism or truancy.
The new definition of habitual truancy in the bill is, “any child who disobeys reasonable and lawful demands of the child’s parent, guardian, custodian or other proper authority to attend school.”
Willful absenteeism is defined as exceeding the limit of unexcused absences, and it is the parent/guardian’s fault. The bill also includes conforming amendments to match federal law and to clarify punishments and consequences.
Parents and guardians at fault could face a fine between $5 and $25 or up to 10 days in prison.
The bill received one amendment during second reading in the House by Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, which added a possible punishment of not more than 10 days of community service.
“Oftentimes, I think this is something that’s overlooked as a potential corrective measure for misbehavior,” Hicks said.
The bill unanimously passed the Senate on third reading. It remained the same throughout in the House, but narrowly passed with a 31-28 vote.