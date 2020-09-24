CHEYENNE – Law enforcement and truck drivers joined forces for the truck convoy to raise awareness and funds to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Wyoming Department of Transportation yard in Cheyenne.
A total of 36 semi-trucks, four law enforcement agencies and WYDOT staff lined the roads through Cheyenne to celebrate their support of Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. More than $6,200 was raised to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming.
This international awareness and fundraising event is a unique partnership between law enforcement and truckers to raise funds for Special Olympics so athletes can continue to train in year-round sports activities. Officers involved in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics have made the truck convoy one of their many annual signature events.
The truck convoy to support Special Olympics Wyoming began in 2005 as part of an international promotion and partnership between law enforcement and the trucking community. More than $75,000 has been raised to support Special Olympics Wyoming to date.