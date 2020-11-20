CHEYENNE – A great deal of work has gone into the city ordinance changes for truck size and weight limits, and Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak said they’ve finally reached an ordinance that “most people can live with.”
When the Cheyenne Police Department held its first public meeting on the changes in October, trucking industry professionals were wary of how the ordinance would affect their businesses and questioned whether the changes would be worth the effort. But at a final public meeting Thursday morning, before the Cheyenne City Council is expected to approve the changes, the industry professionals who attended had few concerns with the final draft.
“It’s just an example of how when the community works with the city, we can have a positive outcome,” Kozak said.
The council is set to vote on the ordinance at its meeting Monday night.
Mainly, the change in ordinance will allow CPD officers to enforce rules related to truck weight and No Thru Truck routes, which are mainly residential streets and roads that weren’t built to withstand truck traffic. Under the previous ordinance that Kozak called “outdated,” the police department had no mechanism to enforce those routes or penalize overweight trucks.
The ordinance initially called for a series of city permits – some self-issued and others that required approval – which was a point of concern for those in the industry. To mitigate those concerns and make business easier for those affected by the change, the ordinance was revised to instead follow suit with the state’s permitting process. If the council approves the ordinance, all state permits would be valid on city streets with the exception of superloads.
Those hauling more than 160,000 pounds would be required to obtain a separate permit from the City Engineer’s Office at a cost of $100.
“The heavier loads on streets over a period of time cause the most damage,” City Engineer Tom Cobb said.
That specifically is the reason for the No Thru Truck routes. Truckers can drive anywhere in the city as long as they’re going to a specific destination on that route – such as if they have a pick-up or drop-off – but they are required to stick to specified truck routes otherwise. Cobb said the change would help protect the city’s infrastructure.
However, one proposed No Thru Truck route was removed from the ordinance after a number of truckers raised concerns. Deming Drive and the Ames Avenue underpass was the only added No Thru Truck route on the updated ordinance, but it was removed from the draft after truckers cited safety concerns with avoiding that route, especially when there’s hazardous conditions.
“We just don’t want those streets used as a shortcut to routinely drive down to those neighborhoods,” Kozak said.
Ultimately, the decision comes down to the Cheyenne City Council.
The council has postponed the ordinance twice to allow industry professionals time to look it over and provide their input. Both the Wyoming Trucking Association and the Wyoming Contractors Association have worked closely with the police department on the changes, and when the ordinance was discussed at the Nov. 9 council meeting, the parties agreed that they were close to the finish line, but needed a little more time.
If approved Monday, the ordinance will go into effect on April 1.
“The main purpose of our ordinance is to make our streets safer and protect our infrastructure,” Kozak said.