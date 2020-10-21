CHEYENNE – Changes to the city’s truck weight and size ordinance are underway, and those who will be affected by the changes shared their concerns about enforcement, safety issues with proposed truck routes and city upkeep of roads during a public meeting Tuesday hosted by the Cheyenne Police Department.
With the Cheyenne City Council eyeing the changes after decades with no updates to the ordinance, Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak said he wanted to ensure the changes would be enforceable and serve the desired purposes: revise weight limit permits, provide guidance on truck routes, and limit negative effects on the city’s roads and bridges.
“The ultimate goal is making our streets safer, protecting our infrastructure and improving your business,” Kozak said, noting that the process was fluid and that truckers’ concerns would be weighed in finalizing the ordinance changes.
Nevertheless, professionals in the affected industries, including trucking and construction, were wary of the changes and the reasoning behind them. The new ordinance would create four types of permits that each truck driving on city streets would have to purchase, taking different weights into account.
So far, no such permits have existed in the city of Cheyenne.
It would also identify the “No Thru Trucks” routes and allow the Cheyenne Police Department to enforce those rules, which Kozak said they have not done in the past. Trucks cannot use “No Thru Truck” streets regularly or as shortcuts; they can only drive on those roads if they have a destination along the route.
For residential streets outside the designated trucking routes, the concern is that trucks cause damage to streets that weren’t built for such weight capacities.
Mark Sutherland of Sutherland Trucking questioned why they would have to pay more in permitting to the city, when the reason the streets aren’t in good condition is because of the city’s “mismanagement” of funds.
“How can you bring this forth to us and say we’re the ones causing the problems, when the roads have been in terrible shape since probably the mid-’70s?” Sutherland asked.
Kozak noted that the revenue from permitting would be used for CPD’s enforcement of truck routes and weight limits, not toward maintenance of city streets. He said the hope is that keeping trucks on designated routes will help maintain the quality of residential roadways into the future, not that the permits will fix all of the city’s roads and open them back up to trucks.
One major issue that almost every person in attendance identified is the proposal to keep trucks off of Deming Drive and the Ames Avenue underpass, which was the only new street added to the “No Thru Trucks” rule.
After hearing a number of other concerns about ease of access and driving through downtown, Joe Golden, operations manager at Morandin Concrete, brought up his concerns about safety for his employees.
“Ames underpass we use daily, both loading and not loading. To get to the south side of town, it’s safer for us to use Ames underpass, specifically in the wintertime when we’re hauling material,” Golden said, noting that he likes to keep their drivers away from the interstate when there’s hazardous conditions.
“For us, it is not just an issue of time and efficiency, which is actually very important for a trucking company, but safety is an issue, as well, for all our drivers,” he said.
While Cheyenne traffic engineer Anissa Gerard said she’d take those notes into consideration when editing the draft ordinance, she added, “The main reason that is being restricted is the pavement condition, the bridge being hit, and the infrastructure around the gates and the curbs.”
Another major question was how the Cheyenne Police Department will enforce these truck routes, and whether it would be worth the resources from CPD. However, Kozak was certain that the traffic division would be able to adequately enforce these rules.
The Cheyenne Police Department routinely follows cars for a period of time when they see certain signs or suspicious behavior, and following trucks to see if they’re improperly using “No Thru Traffic” routes takes the same type of commitment.
“It’s a civil service. I can tell you, we’re not here to make money,” Kozak said.
He also mentioned that those who bid on projects at the city could see some benefits from the changes. The city normally chooses the lowest-cost bid for projects, and it’s easier for a company to have a cheaper bid if they plan on going over the allowed weight limits to get work done faster.
When drafting of the ordinance is complete, the Cheyenne City Council will have the final say on whether to approve the changes.