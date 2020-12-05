WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt announced Friday that Interior’s Office of Natural Resources Revenue disbursed $457.47 million in fiscal year 2020 energy revenues to Wyoming.
The revenues are derived from energy and mineral leases and other monies owed for the use of public resources on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf and onshore federal and American Indian lands. Since 1982, ONRR has disbursed more than $322.78 billion in mineral leasing revenues. ONRR makes most disbursements monthly from the royalties, rents and bonuses it collects from energy and mineral companies operating on federal lands and waters.
“President Trump signed the single largest investment in our public lands with the Great American Outdoors Act, which was historic in fully and permanently funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund,” Bernhardt said in a news release. “Revenues from energy production provide the funding for the LWCF, supporting critical conservation needs across the country. Importantly, these disbursements also go right back to the states and tribes where the energy was produced, providing critical funding for schools, public services, conservation improvements and infrastructure projects that create good-paying American jobs.”
In total ONRR disbursed $8.08 billion in fiscal year 2020 from energy production on offshore areas and federal and American Indian lands. Despite this year’s pandemic, that figure represents an increase of nearly 30% over 2016 totals disbursed at the end of the previous administration. Wyoming ranked second in the country for FY 2020 receipts behind New Mexico.