PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida – On Monday, former President Donald Trump formally opened the Office of the Former President.
According to a news release, the office will be responsible for "managing Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing and public activism."
"President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American people," the release stated.
Less than an hour later, a news release from the former president's Save America political action committee offered Trump's formal endorsement of former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' campaign for Arkansas governor.