CHEYENNE – About 40 people converged in front of the Wyoming State Capitol Saturday afternoon to protest the election process that delivered President-elect Joe Biden a win over sitting President Donald Trump.
“Our republic is at stake. This isn’t just about this election and President Trump, it’s about each and every one of us as sovereign Americans living in a sovereign state,” Taylor Haynes, a Republican who made unsuccessful runs for governor in 2014 and 2018, told those in attendance.
“The media wants you to give up and think ‘You guys have lost,’ and now we’re going to be Venezuela. No, we’re not,” Taylor said as he implored the crowd to hold their state and local officials to account.
“We’re going to be on the right side of history. … Never lose your dignity, even when the other side has lost theirs – well, they haven’t found theirs yet.”
Saturday’s event in Cheyenne was part of a national series of protests, including one that thousands of people attended in Washington, D.C., referred to as the Million MAGA March or the Stop the Steal rally.
This was the second weekend in a row that local and national supporters of outgoing President Trump have protested the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election. Like those at the Cheyenne rally Saturday, many supporters of Trump have suggested that the election results are fraudulent, despite the fact that no substantial evidence has yet emerged to support that claim.
To date, Biden has won a total of 77.5 million votes, and Trump has won 72.3 million, according to the Associated Press.
Trump has filed suit in several states in an effort to challenge the results of the election, but has so far been met with dismissal. According to National Public Radio, a Michigan judge rejected the Trump campaign's claims of fraud as "incorrect and not credible."
Although it was not immediately clear on election night which candidate – Trump, who is a Republican, or Biden, who is a Democrat – won, by last Saturday, multiple media outlets, including the Associated Press and Fox News, had gathered information from nonpartisan election officials to project Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as the winners.
Though Biden had enough electoral votes last Saturday to confidently deliver a victory speech, there were a few states that still had to finish counting and confirming election results.
On Friday, enough votes in the two remaining states – North Carolina and Georgia – were tallied by election officials for many to declare winners. Trump won North Carolina, and Biden is expected to win Georgia, which was the first time a Democrat had done so since former President Bill Clinton’s run in 1992.
The final projected electoral vote count places Biden as the unequivocal winner, with 306 votes. Trump won 232.
So far, none of Wyoming’s high-profile elected officials have formally acknowledged Biden’s win, including Gov. Mark Gordon, who tweeted earlier this week that “Our country should ensure every legal vote is counted properly.”
The mood at Saturday’s rally in Cheyenne – where hardly anyone was wearing a mask or social distancing to slow the spread of the rampant COVID-19 virus – was relatively peaceful and focused on the broader future of conservatism in America.
Dozens of participants wore red Trump 2020 hats, and some waved flags emblazoned with Trump’s name and the “Blue Lives Matter” emblem. At least two men in the crowd wore machine guns strapped to military-style vests.
“There are those who will hate you for the red hats you’ve got on your head. There are those who will hate you because of your 'Back the Blue' flag,” the Rev. Richard Snider, the pastor at New Testament Church of Cheyenne, told the crowd, as he emphasized the need to not “give in to the hate.”
“So what can we do?” Snider said, striking a measured tone. “I’ve cast my vote. I see things happening that are disturbing. We see the corruption. What more can we do beyond that which we have done?”
Snider told the crowd, “The real enemies aren’t the pink-haired social justice warriors that have been screaming at the sky for four years. The real enemies aren’t the socialist college professors,” noting that he was not accepting defeat of the election by promoting a peaceful response to the outcome of the election.
While his words could barely be heard at times over the howling 65 mph winds whipping through the city, Snider made clear that “The real enemy is the father of lies and the fear that he invokes.”