CHEYENNE – When JazMinn Jackson had her son about 10 years ago, she channeled all her creativity into his parties, planning out themes, creating intricate balloon displays and crafting other decorations to make the day even more special.
“Basically, I do everything above and beyond,” Jackson said.
That passion for party planning eventually snowballed into something much bigger.
With a little encouragement from her best friend. Jackson started planning parties for family and friends, and slowly began growing her client base to outside her inner circle. About four or five years ago, however, Jackson said she realized her biggest issue with events was the cost of not having her own space.
From then on, she searched Cheyenne far and wide for the perfect place. When she finally toured the old Reformation Dance Company Building at 110 E. 17th St., she knew she found the one, and she bought the place in October.
“When this building had popped up I was like, ‘There’s no way I can pass this up,’” Jackson said.
After working on the space for months, Jackson finally opened up The Louise in January, marking the beginning of the newest event venue in the heart of Cheyenne. But with someone as grandiose as Jackson at the helm, she had to take it a step further than just opening a venue.
For any event held in The Louise, Jackson will handle all aspects of the event planning, bringing client’s Pinterest boards to life. Whether someone wants to host a baby shower, a kid’s birthday party or a holiday celebration, Jackson said she’s ready to pull out all the stops.
Last month, a photographer booked the space for a maternity photoshoot, and on March 7, JazMinn’s Events and Decor will host a “Fierce Female” brunch ahead of International Women’s Day, complete with female panelists and a fashion show.
“Whatever type of event you want, you can have. It is not just a place for a party,” Jackson said.
Especially with the light at the end of the tunnel of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson said she wants this to be a space where the community comes together. She also said she hopes that the venue becomes popular for kids’ birthday parties, since the kids get so overwhelmingly happy. That’s one of the reasons those are her favorite events to hold.
And although it was her son’s parties that put Jackson on the path to opening JazMinn’s Events and Decor, she said it was her mother’s love and support that truly made it possible.
“My mom always gave us words of encouragement – always, always, always. There hasn’t been one time that my mom hasn’t just been honest and supportive with whatever we do,” Jackson said. “Just hearing that on a daily basis, that’s why I am where I am today.”
Named after her mom as a thanks for everything she’s done, Jackson is calling her building “The Louise.” Now, families around town have a place to create equally as beautiful memories with their own families.
“When I had told her that I wanted to name it after her and I explained to her why, my mom was like in tears,” Jackson said. “It was an emotional moment; all my dreams are thanks to her.”