CHEYENNE — An old western town frames the entrance to Samsville Gallery’s pop-up store in Old Frontier Town. Behind it, young women adorned with layers of indigenous jewelry help clients find colors and styles that elevate their Western looks.

When the founder, Sam Abweh, began his business 29 years ago, his goal was to provide a space for “the best Native American craftsmanship, and to promote the tradition” feeling that as ambassadors of the art, they would be “dedicated to keeping the art alive and well-respected.”

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

