CHEYENNE — An old western town frames the entrance to Samsville Gallery’s pop-up store in Old Frontier Town. Behind it, young women adorned with layers of indigenous jewelry help clients find colors and styles that elevate their Western looks.
When the founder, Sam Abweh, began his business 29 years ago, his goal was to provide a space for “the best Native American craftsmanship, and to promote the tradition” feeling that as ambassadors of the art, they would be “dedicated to keeping the art alive and well-respected.”
Now a thriving business, Abweh claims success in all of these goals, supporting artists and making collectors out of would-be one-time buyers.
The tradition of using Native American jewelry in Western fashion goes back more than 100 years, and the jewelry itself holds essential cultural roots in many Native American traditions. Everything, from the style of setting to the stone used, has a story behind it.
Turquoise, a popular stone, is considered to be a gift from the creator in Navajo tradition. It symbolizes strength, prosperity and happiness, said William Cleveland, an employee of Samsville.
“High-quality artists have a vision, a meaning to their work,” Abweh said. “They don’t just throw things here and there just for the beauty of it. Yes, there is beauty, beauty of nature and beauty of life and things like that. But then there’s another meaning hidden, and that’s what I care for.”
Like the artists from which he buys, Abweh and his employees are well versed in the cultural significance behind the pieces they sell. Some vendors have no interest in the history, only wanting to make a quick profit, said Cleveland. As a Navajo man, Cleveland is familiar with the different types of vendors.
“(Abweh) is a really unique person,” Cleveland said. “Other people would say it’s about the price, but it’s more than that to him. There’s sentimental value that we teach behind these pieces.”
Samsville is not the only vendor that feels that there is importance in the tradition and quality of craftsmanship. Just around the corner from the store is the Native American Indian Village, in which Indigenous craftspeople, dancers and storytellers share their tribe-specific cultures with visitors and sell goods.
Tucked near the end of rows of stands are the works of husband and wife Arnold and Karlene Goodluck. Arnold is a jewelry maker of the Navajo tribe and has been selling his and his wife’s jewelry at Cheyenne Frontier Days for 19 years.
“You’ve got to have a lot of turquoise (in the jewelry),” Arnold said. “In our culture, we feel that’s the diamond of our tribe. You’ll see the Native American women dressed in really nice big cluster pieces — turquoise necklaces — that just give their prominence in their area and their family.”
One style of necklace that is often fashioned with turquoise is the squash blossom. Seen on Miss Frontier and her lady-in-waiting at many major events, the squash blossom has become a popular statement piece, as well as a culturally prominent design.
This style of necklace is believed to originate from the Navajo Indigenous tribes in the Southwest. Named for the pendant’s resemblance to the blossom of the squash plant, the piece is meant to represent the life cycle, said Cleveland.
The naja, or arch, on the main pendant represents the mother holding the centerpiece, or child, said Cleveland. The 12 beads around the neck represent a year, and the cycles of life, starting as a baby at the pendant, moving to the right side with early life and ending on the left side, where life ends and the body returns to the Earth and center pendant.
“When you complete your elderly life, you come to the center, where you go back into the arms of what we call Mother Earth,” Cleveland said. “That’s where we go, back into the ground, back to Mother Earth.”
Originally, the najas were taken from clasps attached to the armor of Spaniards, and the beads came from the pomegranate-shaped pendants on their pants. Over time, these captured or traded pieces made their way into jewelry. Later, important stones, like turquoise, were fashioned into the design.
Silver working became a vital part of the Navajo tradition in jewelry making, and as rodeos and tradesmen began to travel more frequently through reservations, the jewelry spread. Many vendors like the Goodlucks have made a career of attending major fairs and rodeos and selling their traditional goods.
The Goodlucks specialize in Native American jewelry and natural or stabilized turquoise. They also sell items from other Native artists to provide a variety.
“You have to be honest with (customers),” Arnold said. “I do carry some product that is lower quality, such as a magnesite, which is a dyed stone. And you’ll see (it) on TV referred to as turquoise … And I’ll tell customers, this is what this is. And if you’re honest with them, they’ll appreciate it.”
Arnold can sit down and produce several earrings in a few days, eyeing the measurements and feeling the design come to him as he works. Though not all artists can do this, he focuses on needing to make a living and cannot “overthink it,” Arnold said.
The Goodlucks’ skill brings their customers back, and Arnold’s honesty instills faith in the quality of product, whether it’s turquoise or magnesite.
Outside of their Indigenous origins, turquoise jewelry can been seen throughout Western wear, adorning country singers, rodeo-goers and even acting as a standard part of the Miss Frontier uniform. The sales and appreciation of these pieces encourage the tradition, and sustain vendors, artists and their families.
When done with respect, the sale of Indigenous jewelry and turquoise can have a positive impact on communities. If the grandparents and parents can make a living off of it, they will teach their children the tradition, said Abweh. By investing in good artists, they help keep the tradition alive.
“That gives you more of an appreciation of the art and the people,” Abweh said. “... I’m connecting the grandkids of my customers with the grandkids of the people who make the jewelry. This will never die. If I’m gone, this still is going to go on for hundreds of years.”
