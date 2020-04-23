CHEYENNE – Two additional employees at Lowe’s RDC 965 on Christensen Road have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at the distribution center to three.
The first employee to test positive last reported to work April 2, and the other two employees last reported to work on April 3 and April 8, respectively, according to Sebastian Hale with Lowe’s Corporate Communications.
“After following the preventative guidance by the CDC, the distribution center remains open. The distribution center has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines, and in an abundance of caution, associates who had worked closely with this individual over a period of time have been put on a paid leave,” Hale wrote in an email.
Hale did not provide an answer to whether the cases are related.
After an employee is confirmed to have COVID-19, the CDC recommends businesses close off areas visited by the ill person, and open outside doors and windows, and use ventilating fans to increase air circulation in the area. The CDC recommends waiting 24 hours, or as long as practical, before beginning cleaning and disinfection.
According to the CDC, cleaning staff should clean and disinfect all areas, such as offices, bathrooms, common areas, and shared electronic equipment like tablets or remote controls used by the sick person, focusing especially on frequently touched surfaces.
Lowe’s has hired additional third-party cleaning services and made masks and gloves available to employees who want them. All store, contact center and supply chain associates have received $2 raises for the month of April, according to Hale.