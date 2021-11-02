CHEYENNE – Two F.E. Warren Air Force Base senior airmen were killed Saturday in an off-duty crash when an oncoming vehicle collided with theirs just south of the Wyoming border.
The driver was identified as 22-year-old Yasmin Takiah Evans, 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron, and the only passenger as Taylor Alize Lipscomb Ashley, 24, 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron.
“This is a horrible loss that impacts many members of our team,” 90th Missile Wing Commander Col. Catherine Barrington said in a news release. “As a wing, we will focus on mourning, remembering our friends and healing with our teammates.”
Memorial service information for the airmen will be released when available.
The crash occurred before 2:30 a.m. near mile marker 306 on U.S. Highway 85 in Weld County, according to a news release from the Weld County Coroner's Office. A 2015 Jeep Cherokee was headed southbound when it crossed the center line and struck the front of the vehicle driven by Evans, a 2018 Honda Accord.
The Jeep's driver was Jonathan William Upchurch, 30, of Rockford, Illinois, and his only passenger was Zane Lee Schure, 30, of Fort Collins, Colorado.
All four were declared dead at the scene, and all four were wearing seat belts, Colorado State Trooper Josh Lewis said.
Alcohol and marijuana use by Upchurch is being investigated as contributing factors in the crash, Lewis said.
The collision remains under investigation by Colorado State Patrol. A final manner and cause of death for each of the four individuals will await autopsy and laboratory reports, according to the coroner's office.