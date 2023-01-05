Back to School Inflation

Shoppers look for school supplies deals at a Target store in South Miami, Fla. This back-to-school shopping season, parents, particularly in the low to middle income bracket, are focusing on the basics like no frills rainboots, while also trading down to cheaper stores, including second-hand clothing, as surging inflation takes a toll on their household budgets.

 Marta Lavandier/AP

CHEYENNE—Two bills were filed in advance of the Wyoming Legislature’s general session that would create a back-to-school tax holiday for families.

Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, and Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, put forward separate pieces of legislation that will be introduced in their chambers, but are nearly identical in content. The bills would implement a sales and use tax break the first weekend in August, and it would extend to the sale of clothing, computers, school supplies and sports equipment with some restrictions.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus