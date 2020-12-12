CHEYENNE – Two Wyoming Bureau of Land Management employees received a national award for their work in the fire program.
Richard Putnam and Reed Oldenburg received the 2020 Award for Excellence in BLM Fuels Management. This award was presented by the Fire and Aviation Directorate at the National Interagency Fire Center.
The duo received the award for growing and expanding the BLM Wyoming fuels program over the past several years. Under their leadership, Wyoming increased the reduction of hazardous fuels on BLM lands by almost 550% over the past five years. At the completion of the fiscal year 2020, the fuels program accomplished 93,148 acres of treatments, 119% of the original target and setting a new record for annual accomplishments.
Putnam and Oldenburg both currently work at the BLM Wyoming State Office, Office of Fire and Aviation, in Cheyenne.
In recent years, BLM Wyoming has been able to increase the amount of acres that are treated to reduce hazardous fuels to prevent wildfires, as well as protect sage steppe ecosystems. The work that they are being recognized for is part of the larger effort supported by all the districts in Wyoming and their fuels staffs.