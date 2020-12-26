CHEYENNE – Two Laramie County Sheriff's deputies are being credited with saving a man's life on Dec. 16.
According to the department's Facebook page, at 8:20 p.m. that day, deputies were dispatched to the area around Montalto Drive for a report of a 39-year-old man yelling for help, and rolling around in the snow behind the apartment complex. Before deputies arrived, they received additional information the man was no longer moving or making any sounds.
Lt. Mark Hollenbach and Deputy Ryan KinKade arrived on scene to find the man barely breathing and with a weak pulse, according to the Facebook post. Within minutes of the deputies arriving, the man stopped breathing, and a pulse could no longer be detected. Deputy KinKade began cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
Lt. Hollenbach and Deputy KinKade rotated the task of chest compressions until medical personnel arrived on scene and began their initial actions. A pulse was re-established, and the man was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. The following day, the man was in stable condition and was able to speak to deputies.
Due to his quick and decisive action of starting CPR, Deputy KinKade was able to re-establish a heartbeat, thus ultimately saving the man's life.