CHEYENNE – Every year more than 300 people gather in downtown Cheyenne to raise awareness and nearly $50,000 at Walk MS: Cheyenne.
This year, the National MS Society has rebooted the event due to the complications of the COVID-19 virus to ensure the safety of participants, volunteers and staff.
Participants are invited to join a Facebook Live event at 10 a.m. today for a unique program and further learning about MS, and then individuals are encouraged to walk in a way that is meaningful to them. This could be at the park, in their neighborhoods or on the treadmill at home, and share their activities on social media using #VirtualWalkMS.
To participate in Virtual Walk MS, visit walkMS.org, call 855-372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.
In addition to the Facebook Live event and individual activities, tonight’s “Cruise the Legend” downtown event will raise funds to benefit MS Society. “Cruise the Legend” is a local grassroots effort to drive traffic downtown and break the social isolation caused by COVID-19.
According to the event’s Facebook page, “There is no specific starting place or time, and you don’t need a classic car or hot rod to cruise. Just load up the family and join in on the fun. You can start anywhere along the route, at any time, for as long as you like! Grab some dinner at one of the many downtown restaurants and enjoy the evening!”
All community members, including Walk MS participants and people affected by MS, are encouraged to help spread awareness by wearing orange, decorating their cars and joining in on the fun. Cruise in your car or sit along the route (https://www.facebook.com/events/2930181197029515/) with homemade signs of encouragement while practicing social distancing. Don’t have a sign or need some orange? Stop by the parking lot at Central Avenue and East 24th Street to get a “Proud Supporter” sign. MS Society volunteers will be there with swag and collecting donations, so don’t forget to bring your extra change, cash or card.