WHEATLAND – Two Wyoming residents are in custody following a pursuit on Tuesday that ended north of Wheatland.
The pursuit started shortly after 4:32 p.m. after Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a vehicle headed south on Interstate 25 with an occupant who had an active warrant for kidnapping. A trooper located the car on U.S. Highway 26 west of Guernsey and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield.
The driver fled east into the town of Guernsey before changing directions to head west on Highway 26. While troopers pursued the vehicle, the driver attempted to drive into pursuing units and oncoming traffic. Around milepost 5, a collision occurred between the suspect's vehicle and a Wyoming Highway Patrol vehicle. The crash disabled the suspect's vehicle.
The occupants of the car fled on foot toward an adjacent farmhouse. Law enforcement chased the suspects toward the farmhouse, but could not apprehend them before they gained access to a Ford F-250. The suspects eluded law enforcement by fleeing in the Ford south through adjacent fields, driving off-road and out of sight. A perimeter was established in the area to locate the truck.
A little after 7 p.m., law enforcement located the Ford abandoned in a ravine. The occupants were observed fleeing on foot toward Gray Rocks Road. Due to the adverse road conditions, local agencies provided off-road vehicles to help search the area for the suspects. Around 10:12 p.m., a suspect was located near the creek, hiding under tumbleweeds, and taken into custody. The second suspect was found Wednesday morning near the Basin Electric Power Coop north of Wheatland and was taken into custody without further incident, according to a WHP news release.
The occupants have been identified as 26-year-old Joshua Taylor and 25-year-old Jeromie B. Ballinger. Taylor was booked into the Platte County Detention Center on the active felony warrant. Charges are pending against Ballinger.