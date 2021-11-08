CHEYENNE – At 7 a.m. Monday, Cheyenne Police officers responded to a vehicle incident involving two juveniles at the intersection of Windmill Road and East Pershing Boulevard.
The preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred when a 13-year-old male and 15-year-old male were attempting to cross Pershing Boulevard at the crosswalk. While crossing, both juveniles were struck by an oncoming GMC Acadia.
The victims both suffered minor injuries and were transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center out of an abundance of caution.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was issued a citation for failure to yield.
“The Cheyenne Police Department is extremely concerned about safety on our roads,” Police Chief Mark Francisco said in a news release. “Pick-up and drop-off times are especially dangerous for both students and drivers near school zones.”
To highlight this concern, CPD shared in the release that 238 traffic incidents have occurred in the area of East High School this year. Of those incidents, 50 occurred at the intersection of Windmill Road and East Pershing Boulevard.
“Safety is a shared responsibility; we ask our citizens to help keep everyone safe by slowing down, limiting distractions and being courteous to others on our roadways – especially in school zones,” said Francisco.