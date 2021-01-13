CHEYENNE – Two people were killed in a crash Thursday morning on a state highway west of Cheyenne.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision at 7:29 a.m. near mile marker 21 on Wyoming 210 (Happy Jack Road).
A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was headed east when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the right and exited the road’s left side. The driver steered back to the right before overcorrecting to the left. The vehicle left the roadway a second time before colliding with a rock embankment.
The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 21-year-old Laramie resident Jacob R. Harrold. Harrold was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash, according to a news release.
The passenger has been identified as 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Annalyssa Warner. Warner was not wearing a seatbelt and also died at the scene of the crash.
Driver inattention, speed and alcohol use are being investigated as possible contributing factors.