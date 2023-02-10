CHEYENNE — Two artists from Laramie have been selected to perform in the Wyoming Showcase at Treefort Music Festival in downtown Boise on March 22-26.
Treefort Music Festival is a slightly less publicized but highly regarded festival that attracts a slew of talented artists often operating just a step below the mainstream music scene. The multicultural event consists of erecting “forts” of different themes and focuses throughout Idaho’s capital city, providing spaces for art and music performances.
Singer/songwriter Jamie Hansen and the band SGRNY of Laramie are among the talented musicians that will take the stage in late March, along with Wyoming artists Reckless Rooster, from Pinedale; Kalyn Beasley, from Cody; Aaron Davis & The Mystery Machine, from Hoback; and Box Elder, from Jackson.
They’re in good company, as this year, genre favorites and living legends like Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Margo Price, Surf Curse, Dinosaur Jr., Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Lady Wray are scheduled to be in the lineup with roughly 500 other artists.
But on March 23, one stage will be specifically designated for Wyoming musicians, thanks to a partnership between Treefort and the Wyoming Arts Council.
This will be both Hansen and SGRNY’s first time performing to a crowd of this size, so this isn’t “just another show” for either of them.
Ironically, neither of them expected to be selected. After receiving no response last year, Hansen decided to give it another shot.
“I reached out and applied again this year, thinking I wouldn’t get in,” Hansen said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “I think as a solo artist you don’t always expect to get picked for something that’s typically what bands play.”
Hansen has established herself in Laramie and other parts of Wyoming, but at times country singer/songwriters can feel like an underground genre in a college town where rock music proves most popular.
Equipped with a soft, yet forceful voice, an opportunity like this sets her in front of an entirely new audience than the one she’s garnered in southeast Wyoming. That being said, one of her favorite aspects to playing Treefort is the ability to represent her hometown of Laramie — and to do so while debuting new music in anticipation of her performance.
Several radio stations have also expressed interest in playing her new single, “Lucky Enough,” which dropped today.
“I’m excited to get to showcase a lot of my new songs at the festival and see how people respond,” she said. “Just give them some new original songs, as well as some covers that I’ll be preparing.”
Hansen isn’t alone in bringing some new work to one of the biggest opportunities of her career thus far.
However, in hindsight, it’s a wonder that SGRNY made the cut for the Wyoming Showcase, as Jessie “Twitch” Twitchell and his fellow band members submitted the application on the final day before the deadline.
They had assumed they were rejected after getting radio silence for 48 hours past the date they had expected to hear back.
That doesn’t mean that the band isn’t taking this performance seriously.
“It’s an honor to be selected and be a representative (for Laramie),” Aaron Zarzuela, guitarist for SGRNY, said. “Really, it’s just a testament to the community and how much they have helped us out and are willing to lift us up. We want to put our best foot forward as much as we can with this endeavor.
“Make our city and the state proud,” Twitch continued. “But also make ourselves proud — go out there and rock like we like to.”
SGRNY, having formed around a year-and-a-half ago, are preparing a brand new EP that they hope they can release ahead of their trip to Boise. If not in time for Treefort, expect new music around summertime.
Either way, they’ll be playing their newest material for the crowd at Treefort.
This is more than a hobby to the four-piece band. With a shared chemistry unlike any individual member’s band prior to SGRNY, they’re performing to gain exposure and, if all goes according to plan, enter a career as a professional outfit.
“Hopefully, (we’ll get) some professional connections throughout it all and some experience playing a big festival,” Twitch said. “This is the first really big festival we’ve been a part of. The next time we get invited to a festival, or our next couple of festivals, we can handle it smoothly, competently and carry ourselves professionally.
“I think it’s just going to sharpen us as a group. That’s what I’m hoping to get out of it.”
